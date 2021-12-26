Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a South African anti-apartheid hero, has died at the age of 90.

South African anti-apartheid hero Archbishop Desmond Tutu has died at the age of 90.

For his efforts to end white minority control of his country’s institutions, the cleric was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984.

The country’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa, described Archbishop Tutu’s death as “another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell” to the generation of Black liberation activists.

The high priest, a contemporary of Nelson Mandela, was one of the leading figures in the fight to end racial segregation in South Africa, which lasted 43 years from 1948 to 1991.

FW De Klerk, apartheid South Africa’s last president, died last month, while Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela died in 2013 and 2018, respectively.

Tutu leaves a legacy of “moral strength, moral courage, and clarity,” according to Archbishop Thabo Makgoba of Cape Town.

He shared the people’s feelings.

He cried in public and alone because he felt other people’s pain,” he said.

“And when he shared their joy, he laughed – no, he cackled with delight,” he continued.

“Only the depth of his thinking about the making of liberatory futures for human societies matches his contributions to struggles against injustice, both locally and globally,” a Nelson Mandela Foundation spokesperson said.

“He was a truly remarkable human being.

Someone who considers things.

One who is in charge.

“I’m a shepherd.”

In the late 1990s, Mr Tutu was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

In recent years, he has been admitted to the hospital several times for infections related to his cancer treatment.

“At the age of 90, he died peacefully at the Oasis Frail Care Centre in Cape Town this morning,” said Dr Ramphela Mamphele, acting chairperson of the Archbishop Desmond Tutu IP Trust and coordinator of the Archbishop’s Office.

