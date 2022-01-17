Are Europe’s royal households doing a better job, as the Prince Andrew scandal looms over the Queen’s jubilee?

The Scandinavian monarchies have slimmed down and are willing to tighten their belts in response to public opinion.

This year, Queen Elizabeth isn’t the only European monarch commemorating a significant milestone.

Queen Margrethe of Denmark is planning a series of low-key events to commemorate her 50th year on the throne.

Low-key is the key word here, and it’s an approach that Scandanavian subjects appreciate – if not demand.

The 81-year-old laid flowers on her parents’ grave at Roskilde Cathedral, west of Copenhagen, on Friday, the day of her golden jubilee.

She had met with government officials earlier in the day and attended a reception at parliament, which was small, formal, and dignified, in keeping with Margrethe’s reputation for secrecy.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, public celebrations have been postponed until September.

Margrethe has brushed off the idea of abdicating in favor of her son, Crown Prince Frederik, because she is popular with the public and enjoys an approval rating of 80%.

Compare and contrast Margrethe’s 50th anniversary celebrations with those of our own president.

Many people believe that Elizabeth, who is 95 years old, is deserving of a platinum jubilee.

Instead, she may be headed for her worst year since the infamous Annus Horribilis of 1992.

Her favorite son, Prince Andrew, is facing a civil lawsuit over Virginia Giuffre’s sex claims, her grandson Harry is releasing an explosive autobiography, and this will be her first year without Prince Philip by her side.

Unlike Denmark, which has a relatively relaxed monarchy, the United Kingdom is plagued by scandals and a hostile press.

The most immediate existential threat to the British monarchy is Elizabeth’s age.

She, too, has refused to abdicate in favor of her son and heir Prince Charles, as Magrethe did.

When Charles does inherit the throne, however, he is unlikely to receive the same level of respect and affection that his mother did.

Many argue that it is more important than ever for monarchs and senior royals to adhere to their assigned roles – and to avoid using their positions to lecture the general public, as Prince Charles has been accused of doing.

Professor Ezard Ernst, a scientist and expert in complementary medicine, is one of the critics.

