Are regional specialties such as haggis, Cornish pasties, parmos, and even fish and chips on the decline?

Are regional delicacies like haggis, Cornish pasties, parmos, and even fish and chips on the decline?

Many people have never tried the food that their region is famous for, with nearly half of Scots and a third of Britons having never tried haggis or a fish supper.

Regional delicacies in the UK aren’t as popular as they once were, with nearly four out of ten Scots having never tried haggis and a quarter of people in the south-west avoiding Cornish pasties.

According to a survey of 2,000 British adults conducted on behalf of Sykes Holiday Cottages, nearly one-fifth (39%) believe that tourists contribute to the survival of traditional local cuisine.

Four out of ten Welsh people (40%) have never tried Welsh rarebit, and a quarter of these (24%) have ‘no idea’ what goes into the dish.

One-fifth of those in the Humber region (21%) have never had a Yorkshire pudding with their roast dinner, while 39% of those in the North West have never tried traditional Lancashire hotpot.

The majority of people in the North East (62%) say they’ve never tried the classic Teesside takeaway parmo – breaded chicken with béchamel sauce and cheese.

Despite the fact that fish and chips is the most popular British dish, nearly a third of those polled (31%) say they have never had a fish supper on a Friday night.

“While many people are proud of the dishes that have made their region famous, it’s surprising how many others have never tried them,” said Graham Donoghue, chief executive of Sykes Holiday Cottages.

“There are certain parts of the country where certain foods come to mind immediately, and visitors from all over the UK help to keep these foodie traditions alive.”

Sykes Holiday Cottages has released a free online recipe book with regional foodie favorites from across the UK and Ireland in an effort to help keep local delicacies alive.

“Our research shows that a large proportion of travelers choose staycation destinations solely based on their stomachs,” Mr Donoghue continued, “but when we travel around the UK, it can sometimes be overwhelming to know what to try and where to get it.”

“That’s why we’ve put together our recipe book to give holiday visitors the opportunity to try a.

