Are soft play centres open?

SOFT play centres reopen today as coronavirus lockdown restrictions are eased.

They are among the last leisure businesses and activities permitted to throw open their doors as some are deemed more Covid-19 secure than others.

Soft play centres are back from August 15 – except in areas where there are still lockdown restrictions.

The government announced that they can join gyms, fitness centres and swimming pools, as well as casinos and bowling alleys.

Music venues, comedy clubs and theatres can also reopen as restrictions are lifted.

Indoor play centres reopened in Wales on Monday, August 10, but ball pits will remain closed as they are hard to clean.

The UK government website clarifies that outdoor areas, which have been open since July 4, are far less likely to aid the spread of the virus than indoor spaces.

It reads: “Scientific advice suggests that the virus can survive for up to several days on some hard surfaces, particularly when indoors.

“These risks are reduced when outdoors, where surfaces may be subject to UV light and/or rain.”

Soft play areas are implementing measures such as hand sanitiser stations, a one-way system around the play area, and protective screens at reception desks and cafes.

The areas will also be constantly cleaned with the use of electrostatic spray systems to prevent the virus lingering on surfaces.

Visitor numbers may be limited to allow people to stay at least one metre apart.

Measures include:

Parents will be required to keep their children socially distanced and must supervise them at all times.

Visitors over the age of 11 will have to wear face coverings and there will be socially distanced tables, like you get at the pub.

Many play centres, such as Riverside Hub in Northampton, have implemented new policies to allow children and accompanying adults to remain safe.

These include reduced visitor numbers and online booking.