Are there cancer-causing ‘forever chemicals’ in Pennsylvania deer? Tests in Bucks County are aiming to find out, according to a report.

Tests in Bucks County aim to find out if cancer-causing “forever chemicals” are present in Pennsylvania deer, according to a report.

If you’re not sure what PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals,” are, a quick Google search will quickly bring you up to speed on the extent of the problem.

Nonstick cookware, firefighting foam, and many other common household items contain PFAs.

Because they can linger in our air and water for thousands of years, they’ve been given the moniker “forever chemical.”

They’re also becoming a bigger problem in communities across the country because they cause sickness and disease, as well as cancer and liver damage, among other things.

Pennsylvania has not escaped the wrath.

According to a recent report, the Pennsylvania Game Commission is testing deer in Bucks County for the presence of PFAS to determine whether they are safe to eat.

“If PFAS are found in test samples, state officials may issue a “do not eat” advisory for deer in Tyler State Park,” according to the report.

While the testing is currently limited to Tyler State Park, officials say it could be expanded in the future to include more “urban areas that are hunted and potentially near contaminated areas.”

Pa. officials had to issue a “do not eat” advisory for fish caught in the area in October, according to the report.

Most people are exposed to PFAS through food or drink, according to reports, and the chemicals can be found in the bloodstream of 99 percent of Americans.

