Are YOU causing your baby’s nappy rash? Midwife reveals common changing mistakes parents make

‘Most babies will get nappy rash at some point,’ Heather explained. ‘Although it is common and mild cases are easily treatable, it can be a cause for concern.

‘At any one time, around one in three nappy-wearing infants will have nappy rash, with girls and boys equally affected.

‘It is less common in newborns, however it may occur in pre-term babies due to the reduced barrier functions of immature skin.

‘But there are some simple changes any parent can make to lessen the chances of their baby getting nappy rash.’

Heather said nappies with a higher absorbency are more effective at preventing nappy rash, as they are better at keeping excessive moisture away from your baby’s skin.

‘Look out for plus signs on certain nappies – this means they are super absorbent and are effective for use at night time or when your baby may need to go for longer without being changed,’ she suggested.

‘Also make sure your baby’s nappy is well-fitting, as an ill-fitting nappy will increase friction and therefore chances of irritation. Your baby’s nappy should be snug, but not too tight.’

Disposable nappies sometimes contain chemicals which can irritate your baby or provoke an allergic reaction, which will also heighten their risk of nappy rash.

Usually shopping around for different varieties or trying reusable nappies can help solve any problems.

Nappy rash can occur as a result of excess moisture on the skin, so leaving your baby with no nappy on for a while is also a good way of preventing it.

‘It lets their skin breathe,’ Heather explained. ‘As often as you can, after a nappy change let your baby lie on a towel with no nappy on.

‘This will help air circulate around their bottom. After doing this for a while, apply a barrier ointment which will help to prevent excess moisture damaging your baby’s skin.’

If your baby has nappy rash, Heather said you should avoid potential irritants such as soaps and bubble baths.

‘Use them minimally to prevent it,’ she added. ‘Such toiletries can remove lipids from the skin, making your baby’s sensitive skin more vulnerable to irritants and microorganisms, enhancing the risk of nappy rash.’

Ingredients such as perfumes and colourants can cause damage to your baby’s delicate skin, especially if they have skin problems such as eczema.

‘Always try to use fragrance-free toiletries on your baby’s skin,’ Heather advised.

While it’s important to keep your little one clean, there’s a fine line when it comes to bathing.

Doing so too regularly can dry out their skin as it washes away natural oils, which may worsen nappy rash.

Heather said: ‘It has been recommended to wash a baby in its early months using only water, then move onto a gentle liquid baby wash. Avoid using talcum powder.’

Most mums and dads rely on baby wipes during a change – but the type you’re using could be contributing to nappy rash.

Heather advised using water-based and fragrance-free wipes which are more sensitive to your baby’s skin.

‘Heavily fragranced or alcohol-based wipes are potential irritants for baby’s skin and can worsen nappy rash,’ she said.

If you don’t have water-based baby wipes, use cotton wool and warm water to clean your baby’s bottom, which will be gentler on nappy rash.

Again, it sounds obvious, but how often you change your baby’s nappy can also have an impact on them developing nappy rash.

‘When your baby first starts to sleep through the night, nappy rash is more likely to occur due to prolonged skin exposure to excess moisture,’ Heather explained.

‘I recommend changing your baby’s nappy before or after every feed and whenever they have done a wee or a poo.

‘Also be sure to change your baby into a fresh nappy right before bedtime when they start to sleep through the night to ensure the nappy is dry for as long as possible, and keep an eye on it.’

Heather said: ‘Ointments are more effective than creams and lotions to prevent nappy rash, as they create a better moisture barrier.

‘In cases where nappy rash has occurred, use a treatment such as the yellow Metanium to quickly soothe and treat the rash.

‘The topical ointment has a thick yellow consistency which should be spread thinly, so the skin can still be seen through it.

‘This creates a barrier from moisture in order to eliminate the rash. Apply at every nappy change to ensure quick treatment.

‘Follow effective treatment of nappy rash by applying barrier ointment and adhering to these top tips to ensure your baby doesn’t get nappy rash again.’

If the rash persists despite adhering to treatment via an ointment, Heather advised contacting your GP as your baby may have a secondary candida infection.

‘Most cases of nappy rash are mild and easily treated by parents without the need for referral,’ she added.

‘Despite being a cause for concern, uncomplicated nappy rash should settle when treated appropriately with good skincare routines and the use of an appropriate barrier ointment. It typically lasts about three days.’