Are you missing a package? Today’s train robberies leave valuables strewn across the tracks.

Train robberies today leave tracks littered with valuables, so if you’re missing a package, look for it on the tracks.

LOS ANGELES — A blizzard of torn plastic wrappers, cardboard boxes, and paper packaging covered a stretch of railroad tracks in Lincoln Heights, California, on Saturday, attesting to a wave of rail car thievery that officials say has been on the rise in recent months.

Several scavengers rummaged through the wreckage, hoping to find electronics, clothing, or other valuables left behind by the thieves.

“Everything comes on the train,” said a 37-year-old man who declined to give his name. “Cellphones, Louis Vuitton purses, designer clothes, toys, lawnmowers, power equipment, power tools.”

“We find things here and there, make some money off of it,” he said, adding that he once found a Louis Vuitton purse and a robotic arm worth five figures at the tracks.

Thieves are stealing railroad cars in a crime that harkens back to the days of horseback-riding bandits, but is fueled by a number of modern realities, such as the rise of e-commerce and Southern California’s role as a transportation hub.

The images have sparked national debate and revealed a rift between rail operators, government officials, and authorities over how to reduce thefts.

A Union Pacific train carrying about 17 cars derailed later Saturday in “the same area where the vandalism has been occurring,” according to Union Pacific spokesperson Robynn Tysver.

The crew was unharmed, and Tysver said the cause is still being investigated.

Thefts along railroad tracks in Los Angeles County have increased by 160 percent since December 2020, according to Union Pacific.

The railroad did not provide specific information on what was stolen or how much was lost, but it did say that the increase in crime cost it at least (dollar)5 million last year.

The thefts have been attributed to a supply chain bottleneck and the presence of homeless encampments near rail lines, according to officials.

“Organized and opportunistic criminal rail theft… has an impact on our employees, our customers, and the overall supply chain industry,” Adrian Guerrero, Union Pacific’s director of public affairs, said.

According to Guerrero, about 90 cargo containers are tampered with every day, sometimes by an organized group that has halted trains and recruited people living on the…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.