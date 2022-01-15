A’reckless’ and deliberate firebomb attack on a Lanarkshire business resulted in the destruction of five vans.

Following a wilful fire-raising incident in Wishaw on Tuesday around 6.30pm, police in Lanarkshire are appealing for information.

There were no accidents or injuries.

At around 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday (January 11), officers received a report of five vans on fire at a location on Netherdale Road in Netherton Industrial Estate.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called, and the fire was safely put out.

No one was hurt.

“Thankfully, no one was injured as a result of this reckless act,” said Detective Constable Murray McMillan of Wishaw CID.

“Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact us.”

“Anyone who was in the area at the time and hasn’t already spoken to police, or any motorists with dash-cam footage that could aid our investigation, please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and reference incident 2747 from January 11th.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.