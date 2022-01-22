A’reckless discharge’ caused the death of a British astrophysicist in the United States.

A’reckless discharge’ killed a British astrophysicist in the United States.

Dr. Matthew Wilson, 31, was shot and killed in his bed while on a trip to Atlanta, Georgia, to see his long-distance girlfriend.

According to US police, the fatal shooting of a British astrophysicist in his bed appears to be the result of a “reckless discharge.”

Dr. Matthew Willson, 31, of Chertsey, Surrey, was killed when a bullet entered the apartment he was staying in in Atlanta, Georgia, in the early hours of Friday morning.

“This incident appears to be a random act involving individuals participating in the reckless discharge of firearm(s) which resulted in the tragic death of Dr Willson,” said Sgt Jake Kissel of the Brookhaven Police Department.

When the incident occurred, Dr. Willson was visiting his girlfriend Katherine Shepard.

The couple met while Dr. Willson was studying at Georgia State University three years ago and were in a long-distance relationship.

The couple was in bed when they heard gunshots, according to Ms Shepard, 25.

“We were in bed when we heard a gunshot,” she said.

There were only a few gunshots at first, then more, and it sounded as if whoever it was had used up their clip.

“I turned to Matthew and told him, ‘I’m calling the cops.’

‘Sure, I’m sure they’re just messing around,’ he said as his final words.”

The shots began again, and Ms Shepard heard a “small explosion near the bed,” she said.

“I recall a shard of the wall slamming into my leg.”

I switched on the light and turned around to see Matthew slumped in front of me.

She told The Sun, “I could tell he’d been shot in the head.”

Ms Shepard dialed 911 while attempting to stop the bleeding.

Later, officers assisted “with rendering aid until paramedics arrived on the scene,” according to Sgt Kissel.

Dr. Willson was taken to a nearby trauma center and pronounced dead.

Dr. Willson’s alma mater, the University of Exeter, has paid tribute to the astrophysics team’s “much-loved member.”

“We have learned of his tragic death in the United States, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues.”

We are assisting colleagues at the university who may also be interested.

