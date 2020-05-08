Argentina .. a protest in the shadow of Corona

Buenos Aires / Anatolia

On Thursday, a group of people organized a protest in the Argentine capital, Buenos Aires, to express their opposition to the economic emergency bill, taking into account the measures taken to combat the Coruna virus.

Participated in the endowment, which was called by left-wing groups and various unions, teachers and workers in the health sector and others, according to Anatolia correspondent.

The reporter explained that during the stand, the protesters wore gags and observed the rules of social separation, in light of the general isolation measures imposed in the country since March 20 due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

He noted that the participants gathered in front of the Legislative Council of the Argentine capital, Buenos Aires, which is autonomous, in protest against the draft economic emergency law that includes various measures, including freezing wages.

Speaking to Anatolia, one of the protesters said that the pause comes to demand better working conditions in order to provide better services to people in light of the epidemic.

“As health care professionals, we work in public hospitals, and unless the state provides protection for us, we will not be able to provide services to people well,” he added.

Promotions

For its part, one of the teachers participating in the sit-in expressed her rejection of the bill to cut salaries and pay them in installments.

The number of deaths due to Corona virus in Argentina, 273 cases, while the number of infections reached 5 thousand and 208.

The Argentine government has extended the general isolation, imposed in the country since March 20, until next Sunday.

The news, published on the official page of the Anatolia Agency, is an abbreviation of a portion of the news that is presented to subscribers via the news flow system (HAS). To subscribe to the agency, please contact the following link.