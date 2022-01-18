Argentina, Australia, and Canada have been removed from the EU’s list of countries that are allowed to travel freely.

Argentina, Australia, and Canada are no longer included on the EU’s list of countries that are eligible for free travel.

The bloc has updated its list to permit non-essential travel to the EU regardless of vaccination status.

BEIJING

Argentina, Australia, and Canada were removed from the EU’s non-essential travel list on Monday.

According to the institutions representing EU member states, the Council of the European Union updated its recommendations on free travel, which allows non-essential travelers access to the EU regardless of their vaccination status.

Residents of Bahrain, Chile, Colombia, Indonesia, Kuwait, New Zealand, Peru, Rwanda, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, and Uruguay can now travel to the bloc under new rules that took effect on Monday.

If Beijing grants EU citizens the same rights, the same holds true for Chinese citizens.

The Schengen zone’s 27 EU countries and non-EU members (Iceland, Lichtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland) are all included on the travel list, which is updated every two weeks.

EU governments can authorize the entry of fully vaccinated travelers from countries not on the list based on the European Commission’s recommendations.

In March 2020, the EU imposed travel restrictions to halt the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.