Argentina calls for reaffirming multilateralism at WTO meeting

BUENOS AIRES, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Argentina’s Foreign Minister Felipe Sola on Friday called for the reaffirmation of multilateralism and rules-based international trade while participating in a virtual ministerial meeting of the World Trade Organization (WTO), the ministry said.

“To achieve a sustainable and inclusive economic recovery, we must reaffirm our commitment to promoting trade as an important engine of development, with a rules-based multilateral system and the WTO at its core,” Sola stated.

“We are facing an unprecedented crisis in the global economy due to the severe economic and social impact of the pandemic, which we hope can be resolved with the progression of vaccination in an equitable and accessible manner in all countries,” Sola added.

The minister stressed that it is a priority to focus on pending issues, particularly the continued reform of agricultural trade rules and the prohibition of fishery subsidies.

“Addressing the current imbalances in these sectors is key to achieving development, inclusive growth and the eradication of hunger and poverty,” he said.

The Argentine official also noted that the pandemic “has affected developing countries the most and has contributed to the widening of the huge development gap.” Enditem