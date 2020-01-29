Argentina celebrates Chinese New Year with dragon boat race

BUENOS AIRES, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — Argentina held its second annual dragon boat race here on Sunday, attracting competitors far away from the capital to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

Organized by the Chinese Embassy in Buenos Aires and the local government, the race drew Argentine players for the first time. Some came to the capital’s waterfront district of Puerto Madero from the central city of Cordoba, some 700 km northwest of the capital, and San Carlos de Bariloche in the province of Rio Negro.

“This is the second time that we organize the race and it is getting bigger each year,” Liu Jingang, president of the Argentinian Dragon Boat Association, told Xinhua.

Some 20 rowing teams, including 15 Argentine ones, competed on Rio de la Plata river.

It is also the first time that women rowers have taken part in the race.

“This year there are eight women’s teams … and we are very proud,” said Liu.

Calling dragon boats as “the father of all rowing sports,” Julia Garisoain, head of the Metropolitan Rowing Federation, said the race is a great way to promote cultural exchanges between the two countries.

“Today we have Chinese and Argentine citizens in the same boat, and it means sharing through culture,” the Olympic athlete added.