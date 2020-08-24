Argentina confirms 329,043 COVID-19 cases, 6,730 deaths

BUENOS AIRES, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) — The Argentine Health Ministry on Friday confirmed 8,159 new COVID-19 cases and 213 more deaths over the last 24 hours, taking the national caseload to 329,043 and the death toll to 6,730.

Of the new cases, 5,322 were confirmed in the province of Buenos Aires and 1,179 in the city of Buenos Aires, the hard-hit districts with the number of cases accounting for over 87 percent of the country’s total cases.

The health authorities also reported that 239,806 people have recovered from the disease so far.

People aged between 20 and 59 are prone to the virus, and the average age of patients who died from the disease is 73, the ministry said.

Argentina has extended a quarantine that has been in place since March 20 until Aug. 30 to slow the spread of COVID-19. Enditem