Argentina is experiencing large-scale forest fires.

Argentina’s forest fires are causing widespread devastation.

Fires in southern Chubut Province have consumed ‘between 80,000 and 90,000 hectares,’ killing animals.

According to the Telam news agency, Argentine authorities said fires in the southern province of Chubut have destroyed “between 80,000 and 90,000 hectares” since they began four days ago.

Firefighters working in the area of Puerto Madryn’s most severely affected town are attempting to keep the fire from spreading to Peninsula Valdes, a Patagonian nature reserve.

According to the InfoBae newspaper, crews have not seen a forest fire that has caused such widespread destruction since the summer of 2002.

Telam reported that authorities are keeping a close eye on the situation.

The fire, according to Civil Defense Director Jose Mazzei, has been destructive.

He described it as having “extreme behavior from the start, and the flames consumed between 80,000 and 90,000 hectares,” according to him.

“All the land was left without vegetation,” Mazzei told Cadena Tiempo, adding that “erosion causes a lot of dust to fly, but the wind is taking it off route 2, so we are in full evaluative tasks of how we are going to continue working and use aerial means to attack the hot spots that have remained.”

Mazzei described the fire’s intensity as “very striking, not allowing the animals to move away,” resulting in fences being cut to allow animals to escape into the countryside.

Ricardo Saavedra, the second chief of the Puerto Madryn Voluntary Firefighters, told Radio Tres that efforts are being made to prevent further potential outbreaks as they “continue working in the area,” adding, “so that if the fire restarts, it does not have much combustible material or goes to the Peninsula (Valdes), which is our priority.”

“Fires are becoming more complex and aggressive, due to climate change and the wind,” said Saavedra, a firefighter with more than 30 years of experience.

The federal government confirmed in late December that fires in Patagonia are linked to climate change, and authorities announced the formation of a “crisis committee” to coordinate efforts as firefighters battle blazes in the affected provinces.

Fires have ravaged Argentina in the last month, affecting provinces such as Chubut, Rio Negro, and Neuquen, as well as Santa Fe, San Luis, Formosa, and Misiones.