Argentina is experiencing large-scale forest fires.

In southern Chubut Province, fires have burned between 80,000 and 90,000 hectares, killing animals.

According to the Telam news agency, Argentine authorities said fires in the southern province of Chubut have destroyed “between 80,000 and 90,000 hectares” since they began four days ago.

Firefighters are working to keep the fire from spreading to Peninsula Valdes, a Patagonian nature reserve, in the area of the most affected town, Puerto Madryn.

According to the InfoBae newspaper, crews have not seen a forest fire that has caused such widespread devastation since the summer of 2002.

The first fire broke out in January.

Authorities are keeping a close eye on the situation, according to Telam.

The fire has been destructive, according to Civil Defense Director Jose Mazzei.

He described it as having “extreme behavior from the start, and the flames consumed between 80,000 and 90,000 hectares,” according to him.

“All the land was left without vegetation,” Mazzei told Cadena Tiempo, adding, “erosion causes a lot of dust to fly, but the wind is taking it off route 2, so we’re in full evaluative tasks of how we’re going to continue working and attack the hot spots that have remained with aerial means.”

Mazzei described the fire’s intensity as “very striking, not allowing the animals to move away,” resulting in fences being cut to allow animals to flee to the countryside.

Ricardo Saavedra, the second chief of the Puerto Madryn Voluntary Firefighters, told Radio Tres that efforts are being made to prevent further outbreaks as they “continue working in the area,” adding that “in the event that the fire restarts, it does not have much combustible material or goes to the Peninsula (Valdes), which is our priority.”

“Fires are becoming more complex and aggressive, due to climate change and the wind,” Saavedra, a firefighter with more than 30 years of experience, said.

Authorities announced a “crisis committee” to coordinate efforts as they battle blazes in the affected provinces in late December, after the federal government confirmed that fires in Patagonia are linked to climate change.

Argentina has been ravaged by fires in the last month, affecting provinces such as Chubut, Rio Negro, and Neuquen, as well as Santa Fe, San Luis, Formosa, and Misiones.