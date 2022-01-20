Argentina is still engulfed in flames.

According to authorities, fires are burning in the provinces of Corrientes, Córdoba, Misiones, and Ro Negro.

Authorities said Wednesday that forest fires are still raging across Argentina, with high temperatures and winds aiding their spread.

The provinces of Corrientes, Córdoba, Misiones, and Ro Negro have active fires, according to the National Fire Management Service (SNMF).

Authorities claim, however, that some outbreaks across the country have been contained.

Drought and extreme heat have hit the South American nation in recent weeks, making firefighting difficult.

A fire is also burning in Ituzaingó, in the north of Corrientes province, near the border with Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay, according to authorities.

Fires in Aristóbulo del Valle, in the northern province of Misiones, are still burning, as are those in the southern province of Ro Negro and the Bariloche area, which started on December 1.

7 people were killed after a lightning strike and fires in Córdoba’s Independencia department.

Some fires in Santa Fe’s northern province have been put out, according to officials.

However, fires have broken out in the provinces of Santa Fe, Jujuy, Salta, Neuquén, San Luis, Tierra del Fuego, Formosa, Catamarca, and Chaco, according to the authorities.

President Alberto Fernández’s government has promised to provide around 800 million pesos (US$7.7 million) to the provinces of Ro Negro, Neuquén, Chubut, and Misiones, which have been hit the hardest by the fires.

More than 6,000 hectares have been burned since December in the province of Ro Negro (Patagonia).

The federal government confirmed in late December that the fires in Patagonia are linked to climate change.

Firefighters have been working across Argentina in recent weeks to put out fires that have engulfed nine of the country’s 23 provinces due to high temperatures during the summer.

Due to the ongoing situation, Argentina’s federal government declared a fire “emergency” for a year on December 12.