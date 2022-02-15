Argentina is still suffering from fires.

Argentina continues to be ravaged by fires.

Blazes have burned around 20,000 hectares per day in Corrientes province, affecting 519,000 hectares.

According to authorities, fires continued to rage across Argentina’s northeastern province of Corrientes on Monday.

The fires have affected 519,000 hectares, with homes and hotels evacuated due to the advancing flames, according to authorities.

The most concerning area, according to Orlando Bertoni, the head of Civil Defense Operations in Corrientes, is the town of Ituzaingó.

Due to the threat of fires and smoke alongside homes in the affected area, Bertoni told local news agency Télam that a large hotel chain owned by Howard Johnson Co. on the banks of the Paraná River had to be evacuated.

Authorities have put out one fire, but others are still burning, affecting forests, fields, and estuaries, he said.

Firefighters and other authorities, including the Argentine Army, are still battling the blazes, according to Bertoni, who added that some of the fires in San Miguel and Loreto have been put out.

Authorities are currently concentrating their efforts on putting out fires in Ituzaingó and Riachuelo.

Fires have impacted 519,000 hectares, according to the National Institute of Agricultural Technology (INTA), which is six times more than in January 2021.

“Satellite evidence indicates that there has been a continuous increase in the total area affected by burning since the beginning of 2022, at an average rate of nearly 20,000 hectares per day,” according to a study conducted by INTA technicians Griselda Sauceda, Ruth Perucca, and Ditmar Kurtz.

The fires have been fueled by low rainfall and high temperatures over the last two years.

Water planes from the country’s Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development, as well as efforts from other provincial governments, such as firefighters, are still battling the blazes.

Due to the threat of fires, Argentina’s Federal Council of the Environment (Cofema) and Ministry of the Environment declared a 12-month state of emergency in late December.