Argentina receives new shipment of Chinese medical supplies for COVID-19 fight

BUENOS AIRES, April 20 (Xinhua) — Argentina has received a 14-ton shipment of medical supplies from China to help combat the novel coronavirus pandemic, the office of the nation’s president announced Monday.

The cargo arrived at the Ezeiza International Airport in Buenos Aires, two days after an initial flight had delivered 13 tons of medical equipment.

Health Minister Gines Gonzalez Garcia and Transportation Minister Mario Meoni welcomed the plane, along with the head of the airline, Pablo Ceriani.

The shipment came from Shanghai, aboard an Airbus 330-200 whose cargo capacity had been increased by 84 percent.

Argentina and China set up the first ever air bridge between them over the weekend to supply the South American country with much-needed medical supplies amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including vital personal protective equipment for health care workers.

More deliveries are scheduled in the coming weeks.

“We are very happy about how the operation is unfolding, without delays. The Chinese government is making the whole operation very smooth for us,” said Ceriani.

As of Monday morning, Argentina had 2,941 COVID-19 cases, including 136 deaths. Enditem