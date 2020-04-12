Argentina succeeds in blockading Corona, and announces a gradual return to normalcy

The President of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez, has announced that the quarantine measures to limit the spread of the Corona virus in the country have been extended for two weeks until April 26.

Argentina had announced the closing date for the country had been submitted on March 30, and was due to end on Monday, but Fernandez indicated the success of the social exclusion measures in slowing the spread of Covid 19 when the two-week extension was announced.

“The quarantine is logical, we have been able to slow down the incidence … the quarantine will continue until April 26,” the president of Argentina said.

Fernandez also mentioned that work is expected to resume in several vital industries, among them; auto mechanics and tire replacements will be allowed to start operating, and banks will resume their activities.

In addition, the President said, county leaders will have the right to lift some social remedies in rural areas or small urban settlements.