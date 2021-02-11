Argentina U-20 midfielder Palacios nears FC Basel move

BUENOS AIRES, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — Highly rated Argentine attacking midfielder Matias Palacios is close to joining FC Basel on loan from San Lorenzo, according to media reports in the South American country.

The agreement would include an option for the Swiss side to secure the 18-year-old on a permanent deal for six million U.S. dollars at the end of the 18-month loan period, newspaper Clarin said on Tuesday.

Palacios made his first-team debut for San Lorenzo in Argentina’s top flight in 2018. He has represented the Albiceleste at under-15, under-18, and under-20 levels.

FC Basel currently has just two South American players in their squad: Brazilian pair Jorge Moraes and Arthur Cabral.

Switzerland’s winter transfer window is due to close on February 15. Basel is currently second in the 10-team top-flight standings, 10 points behind leaders BSC Young Boys. Enditem