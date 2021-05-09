Argentina’s COVID-19 death toll tops 67,000

BUENOS AIRES, May 8 (Xinhua) — Argentina on Saturday reported 170 more deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide tally to 67,042, the health ministry said.

Meanwhile, 18,024 new infections were reported, bringing the national count to 3,136,158, the ministry said.

A total of 5,285 patients have been hospitalized in intensive care units, with a bed occupancy rate of 68.3 percent nationwide and 75.3 percent in the city of Buenos Aires.

According to the health ministry, 9,001,747 vaccine doses have been applied in the country so far.

Argentina will remain under mandatory distancing measures until May 21. Enditem