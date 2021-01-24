Argentina’s Defensa y Justicia win historic Copa Sudamericana title

CORDOBA, Argentina, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — Defensa y Justicia clinched their first international trophy with a 3-0 win over Argentine rivals Lanus in the final of the Copa Sudamericana on Saturday.

Adonis Frias put his team ahead in the 34th-minute by drilling home a low first-time effort after Walter Bou’s layoff at the Mario Kempes stadium in the central Argentine city of Cordoba.

Braian Romero made it 2-0 just after the hour mark when he latched onto an errant Alexis Perez back-pass and chipped a shot over the head of goalkeeper Lautaro Morales.

Washington Camacho completed the rout in the 92nd minute with a close-range finish after Rafael Delgado’s assist.

Defensa y Justicia have mostly played in Argentina’s lower divisions throughout their 85-year history but have experienced a meteoric rise since being promoted to the top flight for the first time in 2014.

Coached by former Parma, Inter Milan and Chelsea striker Hernan Crespo, Defensa y Justicia will now feature in the group stage of the 2021 Copa Libertadores.

South America’s premier club competition is due to begin in April, following the qualifying phase in February and March. Enditem