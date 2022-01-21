Argentina’s dystopian reality, in which inflation is 50%.

For the past five years, Argentina has had some of the world’s highest inflation rates, making daily life increasingly difficult.

The news that inflation in the UK has risen to 5.4 percent, the highest in nearly 30 years, has sent shockwaves through society, as many people struggle to keep up with rising prices.

However, annual inflation in Argentina was 50.9 percent in 2021, up from 42 percent in 2020 and 53 percent in 2019.

According to data company Statista, the country has had one of the highest inflation rates in the world for the last five years.

Because of the volatility, President Alberto Fernández celebrated the fact that inflation in December 2021 was lower than a year earlier – despite the fact that it only fell by 0.2 percent.

The peso’s value has plummeted in the last 20 years.

It was on par with the US dollar two decades ago, but now a peso is worth less than a penny.

Even though the numbers are staggering, ordinary people are feeling the effects on a personal level.

A comparison of how many kilos of asado – the staple beef cut preferred by most Argentines – could be purchased with ARS(dollar)100 is one illustration of the peso’s declining purchasing power.

A kilogram of meat cost around ARS(dollar)5 20 years ago, so ARS(dollar)100 would buy 20 kilograms.

However, by December 2021, the price of a kilogram of meat had risen to ARS(dollar)880 (with prices varying for local butchers), implying that ARS(dollar)100 would buy more rasher than a cut.

According to the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses, the cost of fresh chicken has increased by 59% year on year, while the cost of a grocery store has increased by 53% in the last year.

As a result, most people are changing their eating habits to reduce their meat consumption, but they aren’t thanking the authorities for it.

The government has been battling inflation with export bans on some meat and grains, as well as price freezes on over 1400 items.

Although fuel prices have been frozen since May 2021, oil companies claim they are at least 12% behind real costs, and some service stations have taken steps to increase their prices.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

