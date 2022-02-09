Argentina’s president meets with Barbados’ prime minister.

The president of Argentina meets with Barbados’ Prime Minister.

Two world leaders talk about global pandemics, climate change, and cooperation.

NEW YORK

On the final leg of an international tour, Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez met with Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley on Tuesday.

The two leaders held a one-hour and 40-minute meeting in the capital, Bridgetown.

The main topics of discussion included issues of cooperation as well as challenges that both countries face, such as humanitarian aid and the fight against climate change.

According to a press release, Fernandez and Mottley also discussed bilateral and regional relations, as well as the need to strengthen ties between Latin America and the Caribbean.

Fernandez reaffirmed his desire to strengthen multilateral ties as well as the need to restructure the international financial architecture to address the problem of foreign debt in low and middle-income countries.

According to the press release, he also thanked Mottley for the support Argentina has received from Barbados and other Caribbean countries during Argentina’s negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Argentina had donated 42,000 vaccines to various countries in the Eastern Caribbean, and the two leaders discussed cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also discussed a variety of projects on the island involving agriculture, education, the environment, the Spanish language, public health, and sports.

Fernandez was accompanied by a number of ministers during the meeting, including Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero and Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development Juan Cabandie.

Following his meeting with Mottley, Fernandez met with OECS representatives from Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, and Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Before returning to Buenos Aires, Fernandez and Mottley planned to have a working lunch together and then visit the National Botanical Gardens, where they were expected to discuss Barbados’ climate change initiatives.

Fernandez’s international tour concluded on Tuesday with a bilateral meeting with Mottley after meetings with his Russian and Chinese counterparts in the previous week, with Argentina joining China’s multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative on Sunday.