Argentine football roundup: Colon go top after rout of Banfield

BUENOS AIRES, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) — Colon rose to the top of Argentina’s Professional League Cup Group A standings on Saturday with a surprise 3-0 victory at Banfield.

Alexis Castro put the visitors ahead on the stroke of halftime before Nicolas Leguizamon and Luis Rodriguez netted second-half goals as Colon secured their third win from as many matches.

Both teams finished the match with 10 men after Banfield’s Martin Payero and Colon’s Facundo Garces were shown second yellow cards for rash tackles in the 53rd and 67th minutes, respectively.

The result left Colon three points clear of second-placed Estudiantes, who are due to host Racing Club on Sunday. Banfield is third in the 13-team standings, trailing Estudiantes on goal difference.

In other matches on Saturday, Newell’s Old Boys drew 2-2 at Talleres Cordoba and Independiente secured a 1-0 home win over Gimnasia. Enditem