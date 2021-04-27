Argentine football roundup: Gimnasia, Aldosivi ease pressure

BUENOS AIRES, April 26 (Xinhua) — Johan Carbonero and Matias Perez scored second-half goals as Gimnasia clinched a 2-1 home win over Newell’s Old Boys in Argentina’s Primera Division on Monday.

Carbonero put the hosts ahead by sliding a shot past goalkeeper Alan Aguerre after an Eric Ramirez through ball, and Perez made it 2-0 with a 20-yard drive.

Luciano Cingolani combined with Diego Calcaterra to reduce the margin with 19 minutes left, but Gimnasia held on to secure their third win of the season.

Leandro Martini’s men are now seventh in the 13-team Group B standings while Newell’s are 11th with just two wins from 11 matches.

In Group A, Jonathan Schunke and Rodrigo Contreras struck late goals to give Aldosivi a 2-0 win at Platense. The result left Aldosivi 11th in their group with three wins, above Platense on goal difference. Enditem