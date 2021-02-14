Argentine football roundup: Godoy Cruz, Talleres win season openers

BUENOS AIRES, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — Ezequiel Bullaude and Tomas Badaloni scored either side of halftime to fire Godoy Cruz to a 2-1 win at Aldosivi in their opening match of the Argentine Primera Division season on Saturday.

Bullaude opened the scoring in the 42nd minute by chipping a shot over goalkeeper Luciano Pocrnjic following a counterattack.

Federico Andrade equalized on the stroke of halftime when he capitalized on a fumble by Godoy Cruz keeper Juan Espinola and fired home from close range.

The visitors restored their lead shortly after the restart through Badaloni, who combined with Renzo Tesuri before lashing a low effort past Pocrnjic.

Talleres de Cordoba also made a winning start to their campaign with a 1-0 home defeat of Patronato. Carlos Auzqui struck the winner for the hosts after being set up by Diego Valoyes.

Defending champions Boca Juniors will make their debut in the tournament with a home clash against Gimnasia on Sunday.

On Friday, Banfield beat Racing 2-0, Colon won 3-0 at Central Cordoba and Union Santa Fe were held to a 2-2 home draw by Atletico Tucuman. Enditem