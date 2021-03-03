Argentine football roundup: Union clinch last-gasp win over Lanus

BUENOS AIRES, March 1 (Xinhua) — Substitute Daniel Juarez scored a late winner as Union Santa Fe climbed to fifth in Argentina’s Professional League Cup Group B standings on Monday with a 3-2 home win over Lanus.

Nicolas Orsini fired Lanus ahead in the 16th minute before Juan Garcia put the hosts on level terms with a 36th-minute strike.

Jose Sand converted from the penalty spot just after halftime to regain the lead for the visitors but Garcia again drew level just before the hour mark.

Juarez, who replaced Juan Garcia in the 82nd minute, secured Union’s first win of the campaign by rifling home a long-range effort following a counter-attack in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Union now has a win and two draws from their opening three matches and is one point behind second-placed Lanus.

In other fixtures on Monday, Huracan drew 1-1 at Atletico Tucuman, and Rosario Central was held to a 2-2 home draw by Godoy Cruz. Enditem