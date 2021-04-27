Argentine manager Holan leaves Santos

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 26 (Xinhua) — Argentine Ariel Holan has resigned as manager of Santos after two months and 12 matches in charge, the Brazilian club said on Monday.

The announcement came less than a day after Santos suffered a 2-0 home loss to Corinthians, their third consecutive defeat.

Santos President Andres Rueda told a press conference that the decision followed a meeting between club directors and the 60-year-old on Sunday night.

“He stated that his work was not bearing fruit and that the best thing would be to leave,” Rueda said, adding that Holan could lead the club one more time in their home Copa Libertadores clash against Boca Juniors on Tuesday.

“We are deciding whether he will lead the team against Boca. We have permanent assistant coaching staff in place precisely for these situations.”

Holan led Santos to four wins, three draws, and five losses following his appointment on February 22. Enditem