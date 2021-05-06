Argentine Vojvoda takes charge of Brazil’s Fortaleza

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 4 (Xinhua) — Argentine coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda has been appointed manager of Fortaleza for the rest of the 2021 season, the Brazilian Serie A club said on Tuesday.

The 45-year-old replaces Enderson Moreira, who was sacked on April 25 after a poor run of results.

“We were looking for somebody who is young, with a modern approach, who works with technology and studies opponents well. He meets all of those requirements,” Fortaleza president Marcelo Paz said on the club’s official website.

Vojvoda had been out of work since February, when he parted ways with Union La Calera, whom he led to second place in Chile’s 2020 Primera Division.

His eight-year managerial career has included spells in charge of Argentine top flight clubs Newell’s Old Boys, Talleres, Defensa y Justicia and Huracan.

Fortaleza will begin their 2021 Brazilian Serie A campaign with an away clash against Atletico Mineiro on May 30. Enditem