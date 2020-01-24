Argentinian striker Dinenno undergoes Pumas medical

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — Argentinian striker Juan Dinenno arrived in Mexico City on Wednesday to undergo a medical ahead of his expected move to Pumas UNAM.

The 25-year-old, who spent last year at Colombia’s Deportivo Cali, described the impending transfer as the realization of a childhood dream.

“I hope that everything works out and that I can be a part of this great institution as soon as possible. It’s a dream I’ve have since I was a kid,” Dinenno told reporters upon arriving at Mexico City’s international airport.

“I want to continue furthering my career and I know that this is one of the top leagues in the world. What attracted me the most was the club itself and the possibility of competing alongside the best. It will be a great challenge.”

According to media reports, Pumas agreed to pay Deportivo Cali 3.8 million U.S. dollars to secure Dinenno on a three-year deal.

The Rosario-born center-forward scored 28 goals in 60 matches across all competitions for Deportivo Cali in 2019

Pumas officials are hopeful that Dinenno be available for the club’s home Liga MX Clausura clash with Monterrey on January 26.