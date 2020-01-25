Argentinos Juniors miss chance to go top of Superliga

BUENOS AIRES, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — Argentinos Juniors missed the chance to move to the top of the Argentinian Superliga with a 1-0 loss at Union Santa Fe.

Franco Troyansky put the hosts ahead in the 12th minute and the visitors were dealt another blow when Francis Mac Allister’s ugly challenge on Federico Milo earned him a second yellow card.

Argentinos Juniors were reduced to nine men in second-half stoppage time after Elias Gomez was also booked for a second time because of a bad foul on Troyansky.

The result late Friday left Argentinos Juniors equal on points with leaders River Plate, but with an inferior goal difference. Union remained 14th, seven points off the pace.

Meanwhile Fabian Rinaudo struck in the 94th minute to hand Rosario Central a dramatic 2-1 home victory over Huracan.

Norberto Briasco had given the visitors the lead just after the hour mark before Antony Silva gifted the hosts an equalizer by unluckily turning the ball into his own net.

In other matches on Saturday, Aldosivi secured a 2-1 home win over Lanus and the Diego Maradona-managed Gimnasia drew 0-0 at home to Velez Sarsfield.