Argos is Giving Away a Handful of Samsung Galaxy S20 5Gs but There’s an Annoying Catch

The Samsung Galaxy S20 line of smartphones is launching next week on March 13, and Argos has come up with a bloody stupid promotion to mark the occasion.

Having looked at the same research as EE presumably, which consists of discovering that Brits would like their shit delivered to them at times and places that aren’t actually feasible given the constraints of reality and logistics, Argos is giving away five of the handsets early, with a promise of parkour delivery “no matter whether the customer is in a bungalow, on their lunch break or at the top of a skyscraper.”

Ignoring for a moment that Argos is years late to the parkour party, the Ts&Cs and contest page don’t make it clear that you will, in fact, be able to have this delivered anywhere, at any time, but simply state that delivery will be to “your door”. Which is probably for the best, because the delivery method in the promotional video shows a bunch of men dressed like cartoon burglars sprinting towards their target with the phone – which has probably taken a beating along the way. If there’s something you should be steering clear of in terms of optics, a group of men chasing people down in the streets is probably near the top of the list somewhere. Even the woman in the promo images looks like she’s about to be stomped to death, goomba-style.

The long and short of it is you can get your hands on a Samsung Galaxy S20 5G three days early and for free, so sign up if that’s something you’re interested in, and don’t panic when you hear footsteps approaching at speed in a dark alley; it’s probably just your parkour delivery man!

In the meantime, you can check out the best UK network deals for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra.