Argument between two women over the coronavirus ends with one being arrested and one in hospital

Two women have ended up in hospital after a meet-up to resolve a petty online argument over the coronavirus escalated into a violent brawl.

The Sydney women, aged 33 and 36, had entered a heated online debate in a mother’s Facebook group on Tuesday about the health effects of the coronavirus.

To settle the argument, the women decided to meet in person at Brookvale at 8.10pm, each bringing with them a support person.

‘The argument quickly escalated from verbal to physical; pushing, slapping, hair pulling and finally both on the ground, briefly unconscious, all despite the efforts of bystanders trying to intervene,’ police said.

The two women accompanying them, who were also from the group chat, tried to separate the pair.

The 36-year-old required a scan for a possible brain injury and was treated for a shoulder injury and a cut to her arm.

The younger woman underwent X-rays for a shoulder injury as well as treatment for cuts, bruising and swelling to her arms, upper body and neck.

Police have taken out a Personal Violence Order for one of the women as investigations continue.

Both women have since been released from hospital.

Facebook users were quick to comment, with many suggesting the women weren’t setting a good example for their kids.

‘Bloody hell! How dumb can people be? Let’s hope that both of them knocked some sense into each other because that’s appalling behaviour,’ one person wrote.

‘Now I know why I avoid mother’s groups.’

There are eight diagnosed cases of the China-born deadly disease in Australia.

So far, the death toll for the coronavirus is 170, with more than 7000 cases spread across 16 countries.