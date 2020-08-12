Arizona Man Carried Outside Store By Son For Threatening Staff, Customers Wearing Masks

Instances of people throwing fits over having to wear face masks are increasingly being reported these days. In a recent incident, an anti-masker who was threatening people for wearing masks in an Arizona store was carried out by a person who was reportedly his son.

A viral video tweeted by “Fifty Shades of Whey” showed a man yelling in a grocery store at people wearing face masks amid the pandemic.

The unidentified man, who was screaming the people were “a bunch of p****** wearing masks”, had to be carried out of the grocery store by his son. He also threatened to beat up the store’s staff and other customers.

The video was first posted to Reddit and went viral once it was reposted to Twitter, said Mediaite.

The video begins with the man yelling at the people wearing masks and calling them retards. Just as he is about to walk up to another mask-wearing individual, the son gets in between them and asks his father to leave. However, when he doesn’t budge, the son pushes him toward the store’s exit and carries him out by his waist.

“They won’t learn. These people won’t learn. You’re a bunch of idiots wearing masks, you know it’s not real. Look at you fools, you’ve got a fu***** doily on your face, you r******. You look like you fu***** got it off your mom’s countertop,” the man yelled.

As conflicts like these continue to take place across the United States, one state has finally decided to take action. Illinois has made it a felony to assault employees who enforce mask-wearing policies. People who assault workers will henceforth be prosecuted for aggravated battery, CNN reported.

In another similar incident this week, a Washington man was arrested for assaulting an old disabled veteran who remarked the former’s girlfriend was not wearing a face mask in a hotel lobby.