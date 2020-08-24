Arizona To Vote On Becoming Next State To Legalize Marijuana

Arizona could become the next state to legalize recreational use of marijuana if voters allow a measure on November ballots to pass.

According to Reuters, a measure to include a vote for legalizing marijuana cleared all legal challenges to be placed on the ballot Nov. 3, and it would permit adults 21 and older to sell, possess and consume up to one ounce of marijuana for recreational use.

The measure also included implementing a 16% tax on sales of the drug which could help generate $300 million annually in the state, and the funds could be funneled into other infrastructure projects, including community colleges, public safety, health and roads.

Medical marijuana has been legal in the state since 2010. Montana and South Dakota will also have similar measures on their ballot in November as well.

If the three states all approve measures to legalize recreational use of marijuana, they would be among a small portion of states to do so. Alaska, California, Colorado, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, Vermont, Washington and Washington D.C. all have it fully legalized.

Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Rhode Island and Virginia have all legalized medical marijuana and decriminalized the drug.

States like Arizona, which have approved medical marijuana use but have not decriminalized it otherwise include Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah and West Virginia. While decriminalized, medicinal marijuana is not legal in Mississippi, Nebraska and North Carolina.

The only states to currently keep Marijuana fully illegal in all ways Alabama, Idaho, Kansas, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Wyoming.