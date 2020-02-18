Arkansas adds Clemson grad transfer DL Kelly

Clemson graduate transfer defensive lineman Xavier Kelly will complete his college career at Arkansas.

The former four-star recruit in the 2016 class didn’t gain a lot of traction with the Tigers, often playing behind multiple NFL talents on the defensive line. Kelly (6-foot-4, 305 pounds) appeared in 10 games for the national championship runner-up Tigers in 2019, recording nine tackles, including a half-sack, and a fumble recovery.

Kelly, who has one season of eligibility remaining, tweeted his transfer decision on Monday night. He made 26 career tackles, including 2.5 sacks in 28 games (256 snaps) for Clemson.

Arkansas lost both starting interior defensive linemen — T.J. Smith and McTelvin Agim — to graduation.

New Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman has added five immediately eligible graduate transfers to his roster, including Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks.

–Field Level Media