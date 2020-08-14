Arkansas Man Loses Left Eye After Being Tased By Police Officer

An Arkansas man lost his left eye after he was tased by a police officer.

Adrian Thompson of Little Rock, Ark., was shot in the eye with a taser by a police officer last week. Thompson shared his story during an exclusive interview given to FOX 16.

“It’s beyond excessive, it didn’t need to be this,” Thompson said.

He said that it all happened after he got into a fight at a gas station. The incident has changed his life forever because he has to spend the rest of his life with just one eye, he said.

“I didn’t deserve it, I didn’t deserve for my eye to be gone because of a fight,” the 34-year-old told FOX 16.

“They told me I was lucky to be alive, that I was lucky to have my other eye because of the amount of voltage it was,” Thompson said.

The police report obtained by the outlet stated that the deputy found two men engaging in a physical fight. The officer asked them to stop the fight. One man immediately stopped fighting and stood raising his hands, but, Thompson did not and continued punching the other man, the report said.

The officer then fired the taser gun, striking Thompson in the left shoulder and the left eye. According to the report, the officer said “taser, taser, taser,” before firing at Thompson.

“I stopped and looked to see what he was saying,” Thompson told FOX 16.

He said that when he turned around, he was blinded by the taser.

“I saw the light pop,” Thompson said.

The police report said that Thompson is charged for resisting arrest. However, Thompson denied the allegation and claimed that the report was wrong.

“I definitely want them to look into it because I didn’t resist arrest,” Thompson told FOX 16.

Thompson said he no longer feels safe around the police.

“Now I’m afraid of them, and I’ve never been afraid of the police,” Thompson said.

The outlet tried to reach the Little Rock Police Department for a comment but they declined the request and said, “the use of force will be evaluated through the officers’ chain of command like all use of force incidents.”

Thompson is seeking the help of surveillance video to back up his story. He said that he will be dealing with the issue legally.