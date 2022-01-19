Armando Iannucci warns that BBC licence fee cuts will result in more “Americanized” drama.

Armando Iannucci warns that BBC licence fee cuts will lead to more “Americanized” drama.

The £285 million funding gap created by Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries’ two-year freeze on the £159 charge, according to BBC Director-General Tim Davie, will affect all services.

The BBC will have to make more international co-productions with HBO, Amazon, and Netflix, according to Iannucci, the satirist behind The Thick of It.

As a result, “those companies will be in the driver’s seat” and have greater editorial control over shows.

The Death of Stalin director predicted that the BBC would be forced to produce dramas that are “slightly more Americanized and given the Netflix look and feel.”

Iannucci also warned that news and current affairs would be “reduced.”

Actor and comedian Matt Lucas was among those who backed the BBC, saying, “I suspect this Government wants to get rid of it because it holds them to account.”

Dara Briain, host of Mock The Week, said the Conservatives have long been anti-BBC, adding, “This is short-sighted vandalism.”

“It costs about an eighth of the cost of a cappuccino at Costa,” Radio 4 presenter Reverend Richard Coles said of the 43p per day licence fee.

“Excellent worth.”

“The BBC brings you the best in news, sport, drama, music, science… and Sir David bloody Attenborough,” said Match of the Day host Gary Lineker.

Aside from that, what service has the BBC rendered to us?”

Breakfast host Dan Walker said of the BBC: “Those three letters are respected around the world.” Only Connect host Victoria Coren Mitchell added, “Most people see a load of programmes they love.”

Meanwhile, Nick Robinson of Radio 4 Today responded to accusations of BBC bias in its Downing Street “partygate” coverage, saying it would be “absurd” to downplay the story.

Lord Moore of Etchingham had claimed that the BBC had acted like “a Fox News of the Left” by interviewing Tory MPs who were hostile to Boris Johnson.

“Clearly, we should report the parties story, hearing from those who defend the PM,” Mr Robinson wrote in a letter to The Telegraph.

