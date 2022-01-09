Armed cops raid a house after a’man with child’ refuses to leave after a welfare check.

Armed cops storm a house after a’man with child’ refuses to leave after a welfare check.

ARMED cops have closed down a street after receiving reports of a man and his child being in danger.

According to police, the man is refusing to leave the premises.

Just after 12 a.m., police swarmed the street in Earlsdon, West Midlands.

“We went to conduct a safe and well check on a man and a child at an address in Earlsdon Avenue North, Coventry, just before 12.20am this morning (January 9),” a West Midlands Police spokesperson said.

“There’s a man inside the house who won’t come out.”

Officers are still on the scene this afternoon, despite the fact that specialist resources have been summoned.

“While officers deal with the situation, the road is closed.”

According to CoventryLive, there are currently between ten and twelve armed officers on the street, and residents have been advised to remain in their homes.

Four ambulances were on the scene, according to an eyewitness, with cordons in place.