Armed drones with the words ‘Soleimani’ scrawled on their sides were shot down as they approached a US military base in Iraq.

Drones with the words ‘Soleimani’ scrawled on their sides were shot down as they approached a US military base in Iraq.

On Monday, two armed drones on their way to a US military base in Iraq were shot down.

The attack occurred on the second anniversary of the assassination of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, which Iran and its Iraqi allies commemorated.

Soleimani was killed near Baghdad airport in a drone strike ordered by then-US President Donald Trump.

An official with the US-led international military coalition commented on the attack, saying the base’s defense system had engaged “two fixed-wing suicide drones.”

“They were shot down safely.”

In a brief statement, a coalition official stated, “This was a dangerous attack on a civilian airport.”

The attackers made no immediate claim of responsibility.

In the past, armed groups backed by Iran, according to some Iraqi officials, have claimed responsibility for similar incidents.

Footage provided by a coalition official showed the debris of two fixed-wing drones destroyed in the attack, with writing clearly visible on one drone’s wing reading “Soleimani’s revenge,” according to the official.

On January, Soleimani, the head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards’ elite overseas unit, was killed alongside Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

In a drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport on March 3, 2020, he was killed by a US drone.

On the anniversary of Soleimani’s death, hundreds of supporters of Iran-backed militia groups gathered at Baghdad airport on Sunday to chant anti-American slogans.

