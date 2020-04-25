Armed group kidnaps medical workers in Libya: health authorities

TRIPOLI, April 23 (Xinhua) — Two doctors, a nurse and an administrative assistant of a hospital in the Libyan city of Sirte, have been kidnapped by an armed group, the Ministry of Health of the UN-backed government said Wednesday.

The ministry said in a statement that it “condemns in the strongest terms the assault and kidnapping of doctors and medical assistants in Ibn Sina Hospital in Sirte,” some 450 km east of the capital Tripoli.

“The Ministry considers that these violations committed by outlaw groups in the city, such as kidnapping, forced disappearance, and assault against innocent people and medical personnel, hinder the work of hospitals and the health sector that provide humanitarian medical service to citizens,” the statement said.

The ministry asked the elders and tribal leaders of Sirte to make efforts to immediately release the kidnapped medical workers.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the kidnapping.

Since early January, Sirte has been controlled by the east-based army, which is leading a military campaign against the UN-backed government in and around Tripoli. Enditem