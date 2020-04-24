Armed police swoop on suburban home and arrest two men after man found dead

21 SHARES Share Tweet

Armed cops swooped on a leafy suburban street after a man was found dead at a house near Carlisle today.

Police have now launched a murder inquiry and two men were arrested at the scene after a tense stand off at around 10.50am this morning.

Both men are being quizzed by murder detectives and police have increased patrols in the area after the death in Brantwood Avenue.

Emergency services rushed to the scene in Carlisle, Cumbria, this morning, including an air ambulance and armed police officers.

A spokesman for Cumbria Constabulary said: ‘Police were called to an address in Brantwood Avenue, Carlisle, at 10.49am today.

‘A man was subsequently pronounced deceased.

‘A murder investigation is underway.

‘Two men have been arrested and are in custody.

‘The public are likely to see a larger than normal police presence in this area as inquiries are carried out.’