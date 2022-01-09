armed robbers brandished a knife and a metal pole at Airdrie shop employees are being sought.

Police are looking for armed robbers who brandished a knife and a metal pole at Airdrie shop employees.

After an armed robbery at a store in Airdrie, police are looking for witnesses.

On Thursday, January 6, around 7.25 a.m., the incident occurred at a location on Cairnhill Road.

Two men armed with a knife and a metal pole entered the store and threatened employees before fleeing down Bellsdyke Road with a three-figure sum of money.

They were described as being between the ages of 17 and 19, of slim to average build, and dressed entirely in black, including hooded tops, gloves, and face masks.

“Thankfully, no one was hurt as a result,” Detective Sergeant Mark Nelson said, “but the staff involved had a terrifying experience.”

“Enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible, and we’re urging anyone with information that could help to contact us.”

“I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time or has any information that could assist us in identifying the men to contact the police.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and reference incident 0428 from January 6, 2022.