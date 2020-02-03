Armed youths scramble at a Melbourne train station after 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death

Detectives are hoping to track down several youths caught on CCTV scrambling at a Melbourne train station moments after a teenager was stabbed to death.

Aguer Akech Lual, 17, died at the scene of a fight near the Keilor Plains railway station in St Albans, north-west of Melbourne, on December 22.

The South-Sudanese national had been living in Adelaide and was in Melbourne to surprise his mother for Christmas before heading to Uganda to attend boarding school.

Police released the footage in the hopes of tracking down the men in the video.

The footage showed several young African men, some armed with planks of wood, frantically running through the train station around the time of the street brawl.

Detective Inspector Tim Day said it was ‘crucial’ ­investigators tracked down the people in the footage.

‘We are keen to hear from anyone who can identify any of the males, or alternatively, we ask any of those people shown in the footage to come forward and contact police themselves,’ Insp Day told the Herald Sun.

‘We don’t know if any of the males in the CCTV were involved in the fatal stabbing.

‘Because they were in the vicinity of the station at the time of the incident it’s possible that they were part of either group involved, or they may simply be valuable witnesses for our investigation.’

Ten people were arrested on the night of the stabbing, but all were released and no one has been charged over the teen’s death.

It’s understood two groups of teens met at the train station at 11.30pm on Saturday, December 21, in relation to a dispute over a Holden Commodore.

After meeting at the station, the groups went to a nearby home in Fox Street where an altercation took place.

Members from one group – including the victim – were chased back to the train station where a violent altercation involving sticks, fence posts and knives broke out.

Aguer was injured in the brawl and was unable to be revived after collapsing in nearby Regan Street.

The two groups then scattered, while Aguer and some of his friends made their way to platform one.

Aguer was unable to be revived after collapsing in nearby Regan Street.