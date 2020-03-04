Armenia closes borders with Iran for 3 weeks over COVID-19

TEHRAN, March 4 (Xinhua) — Armenia has temporarily closed its trade and passenger borders with Iran over the COVID-19 outbreak in Iran, official IRNA news agency reported Wednesday.

The exchange of goods between Iran and Armenia as well as travels to Yerevan, Armenia’s capital, has stopped from March 3 and will last three weeks, IRNA said.

However, Armenian nationals can return to their own country from Iran.

Earlier, Iranian neighbors closed their borders with Iran or adopted stricter measures with regards to travels or trade exchanges after cases of COVID-19 were announced in the country on Feb. 19.