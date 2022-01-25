Armenia is likely to attend Turkey’s Antalya Diplomacy Forum, according to Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan.

The annual forum will be held in southern Turkiye from March 11 to 13.

On Monday, Armenia’s prime minister stated that his country will most likely attend this year’s Antalya Diplomacy Forum in southern Turkiye.

Nikol Pashinyan mentioned the start of talks for normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkiye during a virtual news conference, saying it would be unreasonable to pass up the chance for dialogue.

He believes that if the current process continues, Armenia will accept the invitation to participate in the event.

The annual forum, themed “Recoding Diplomacy,” will take place on March 11-13.

Turkiye and Armenia have long been at odds over a variety of issues, ranging from Armenia’s refusal to recognize their shared border to historical incidents involving the Ottoman Empire’s Armenian population in World War I.

Ankara has repeatedly urged Yerevan to temper its belligerent posture and work for regional peace over the past year.

The first meeting of both countries’ special representatives took place in January.

The parties exchanged preliminary views on the process “in a positive and constructive atmosphere,” according to a statement released by Turkiye’s Foreign Ministry, and “agreed to continue negotiations without preconditions aiming at full normalization.”

Pashinyan also hoped for a peace deal with Azerbaijan, with whom Armenia had a 44-day conflict in late 2020 over Karabakh.

Baku had liberated several cities and 300 settlements and villages occupied by Armenia for nearly 30 years by the time a Russian-brokered agreement brought the fighting to an end.