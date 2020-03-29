Armenia reports 1st death from coronavirus

ANKARA

Armenia reported its first death from the coronavirus on Thursday.

A 72-year-old female patient with preexisting cardiac dysrhythmia and hypertension died, Alina Nikosyan, a Health Ministry spokesperson, announced on social media.

In a statement, the ministry also announced that among the country’s 290 coronavirus cases are a number of secondary school students.

Separately, the country’s Defense Ministry said that three soldiers have tested positive for the virus.

Armenia borders eastern Turkey, but the border has long been closed for political reasons.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China, in December, the virus has spread to at least 175 countries and territories, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows more than 492,600 cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll above 22,000 and nearly 120,000 recoveries.

*Writing by Burak Dag