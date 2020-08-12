Armenia reports 201 new COVID-19 cases, more restrictions lifted

YEREVAN, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — Armenia on Wednesday reported 201 new COVID-19 cases in the last day, bringing its total to 40,794, according to the National Center for Disease Control.

Data from the center showed that 335 more patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 33,492.

Meanwhile, three people died in the period, raising the death toll to 806.

The center said over 179,032 people have been tested for COVID-19 since the country reported its first case on March 1.

Meanwhile, Armenian Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan announced Wednesday that the government decided to lift some restrictions though the state of emergency has been extended to Sept. 11.

According to the minister, the ban on foreigners’ entry into the country has been lifted, but the entrant must self-quarantine for 14 days. The nationwide ban on assemblies and strikes has also been lifted with the condition of maintaining safety guidelines. Enditem